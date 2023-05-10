 MediaTek chips away at gaming performance - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

MediaTek chips away at gaming performance

10 MAY 2023

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9200+, its upgraded chipset targeted at flagship 5G devices, promoting the addition to its range on upgraded performance and power efficiency features.

In a statement, MediaTek noted the chipset will aid in lengthening battery life for premium devices, citing better gaming experiences as a key end-user benefit.

Dimensity 9200+ is an upgrade on MediaTek’s standard Dimensity 9200 launched in November 2022, which was also aimed at flagship smartphones.

The first handsets sporting the latest chip are expected to be released later this month.

MediaTek wireless communications business unit deputy GM Yenchi Lee claimed it continued to “raise the bar for flagship performance and power efficiency” indicating gamers will be able to enjoy high grade visuals and effects with extended battery life.

The company added the chipset is suited to a variety of device form-factors including ultra-slim designs.

It also features MediaTek’s sixth generation AI processing unit and flagship image signal processor.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

