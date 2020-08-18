MediaTek bolsters 5G play with latest mid-range chip - Mobile World Live

MediaTek made its latest attempt to grasp a slice of the 5G device market, unveiling the Dimensity 800U, a chipset designed to provide advanced features to mid-tier handsets.

In its announcement, the company hailed the latest addition as having the strengths to help drive 5G smartphones into the mass-market.

Its latest chipset supports dual SIM handsets and comes a month after the launch of the Dimensity 720, which was also aimed at mid-tier handsets supporting the latest network technology.

The multi-core Dimensity 800U is constructed in a 7nm process, supports sub-6GHz standalone and non-standalone 5G, and provides Dual SIM Dual Standby technology.

Among the end user capabilities supported are high refresh rates designed for smoother media streaming, and enhanced audio, imaging and video features.

MediaTek wireless communications business unit deputy general manager Yenchi Lee said its latest addition brought “cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek’s advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences.”

During 2020 the company has been extremely active in its 5G-targeted launches. It has announced a number of chips designed for a range of device price-points, though largely the mid-tier, and built for specific types of handsets including its range for improved gaming experiences.