Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Maxcom preparing UK phones launch

25 JUN 2018

Polish mobile phone company Maxcom is set to enter the UK market, under the leadership of Chris Millington, the former Doro UK MD.

The intention is to position Maxcom as a “viable, simpler alternative to existing handset brands”, creating opportunities for retailers in targeting niche audience groups. In a statement, it said “not all users are the same and their needs vary according to life stage, career status and domestic situation”, and Millington’s “diversified distribution strategy – encompassing both smart and feature phones” will enable UK retailers and network operators to identify and address the changing needs of the customer base.

Maxcom is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and offers products in more than 20 European countries. It has “amassed over 15 years in the design, production and distribution of telecommunication products”.

Millington left Doro in mid-2017.

“Smartphones dominate our world today and, as identified by a number of recent news and research articles, this is not necessarily great for our overall well-being or work/life balance. This does, however, create a huge opportunity for non-smart or second-device ownership and the re-emergence of the dedicated work handset, purely for making calls and sending texts,” he said.

“We will be creating consumer propositions based on different lifestyle scenarios; from students and millennials, through to more traditional families and the very important audience of grandparents and the 50-plus consumer,” Millington continued.

Initially, six devices will be available across two ranges: Comfort (MM428, pictured) and Classic. Further details of distribution will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

