 Magic Leap cuts jobs in response to pandemic - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Magic Leap cuts jobs in response to pandemic

23 APR 2020

Mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap announced lay-offs across every level of the company and a pivot away from its consumer ambitions, as part of a major restructuring forced by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a blog post, founder and CEO Rony Abovitz said it decided to lay off “a number of employees”, while suggesting it would no longer pursue a strategy to sell its headsets to consumers and instead concentrate on the enterprise side.

Abovitz did not specify the number of jobs to be cut, but Bloomberg reported as many as 1,000 people could go, half of the company’s workforce.

“As businesses around the world struggle to adapt to unprecedented change, we too have had to examine the way our company operates,” said Abovitz. “The recent changes to the economic environment have decreased availability of capital and the appetite for longer-term investments.”

Abovitz said it would adapt the company to these new market realties and focus on technology development to ensure delivery of its second MR headset, Magic Leap 2, while decreasing “investments in areas where the market has been slower to develop”.

Funding
Established in 2011, Magic Leap raised more than $2.3 billion in funding to date from major players including Japanese operator NTT Docomo, Google and Alibaba. It also struck a partnership with AT&T in 2018 covering its first headset, Magic Leap 1.

With its latest push focusing on enterprise customers, Magic Leap steps-up competition with Microsoft and its Hololens headset.

News of Magic Leap lay-offs come a month after reports stated the company had begun discussing its future strategy with an unnamed adviser, with a full or partial sale on the cards.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Magic Leap eyes potential sale

Qualcomm debuts 5G Snapdragon XR platform

Apple edges toward AR hardware launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association