Macroeconomic obstacles hit SEA smartphone demand

Smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia fell year-on-year in Q3 for a third consecutive quarter, with Vietnam the only market in the region to record gains, data from Canalys showed.

Shipments fell 4 per cent to 23.5 million units.

Canalys research analyst Chiew Le Xuan stated consumer confidence was impacted by rising inflation and interest rates, leading to smartphone spending returning to the ultra-low end.

Vendors launched new low-end products in the quarter as a defensive strategy to protect their shares as the market suffered from demand headwinds, Chiew added.

Samsung maintained its lead with a 25 per cent market share, with shipments flat at 5.9 million units. Oppo remained in second place with a 19 per cent share, shipping 7 per cent fewer units at 4.5 million.

Third-place Vivo’s shipments fell 9 per cent to 3.5 million units and its share dropped to 15 per cent, while Xiaomi was fourth with a 13 per cent share with shipments down 11 per cent to 3.1 million units.

Realme’s shipments declined 27 per cent to 2.1 million units, with its share declining 3 percentage points to 9 per cent.

Canalys stated shipments in Vietnam rose 35 per cent, while falling in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia.