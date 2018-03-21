LVMH aims high with Hublot smartwatch

High-end watch brand Hublot is set to launch a $5,000 smartwatch which will be “a collector’s watch in 20 years”, Bloomberg reported.

Hublot is part of luxury goods company LVMH, alongside Tag Heuer, which already offers its own smartwatch line – priced at around $1,200. The Hublot watch will be limited to 2,018 units and will be tied-in with the FIFA World Cup football tournament, providing users with alerts on games and scores.

Availability is slated for April.

Bloomberg said smartwatches “may be a bigger driver of publicity than revenue” for the group: the pricing and availability of the smartwatch mean that, at most, it could represent 2 per cent of annual sales for the company.

Hublot is best known for its Big Bang watch line, where prices start at more than $10,000.