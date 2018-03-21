English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LVMH aims high with Hublot smartwatch

21 MAR 2018

High-end watch brand Hublot is set to launch a $5,000 smartwatch which will be “a collector’s watch in 20 years”, Bloomberg reported.

Hublot is part of luxury goods company LVMH, alongside Tag Heuer, which already offers its own smartwatch line – priced at around $1,200. The Hublot watch will be limited to 2,018 units and will be tied-in with the FIFA World Cup football tournament, providing users with alerts on games and scores.

Availability is slated for April.

Bloomberg said smartwatches “may be a bigger driver of publicity than revenue” for the group: the pricing and availability of the smartwatch mean that, at most, it could represent 2 per cent of annual sales for the company.

Hublot is best known for its Big Bang watch line, where prices start at more than $10,000.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Watch vendors ramp smartwatch efforts at Baselworld
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association