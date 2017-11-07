LG touts wireless charging credentials

LG Electronics partnered with Integrated Device Technology (IDT) to deliver “the fastest wireless charging experience in a smartphone”.

Support for Qi Extended Power Profile is said to offer “safe, wireless fast charging” while remaining compatible with existing Qi 5W baseline transmitters commonly used today. LG said IDT’s technology reduces charge times by up to 30 per cent.

The company’s V30 flagship smartphone is compatible with the new wireless charging capability.

“The ability to charge wirelessly 30 per cent faster than before gives the V30 a huge advantage over the competition,” said Ha Jeung-uk, VP and head of LG Mobile’s premium business.