LG teases new V device for IFA

LG looks set to introduce its next flagship smartphone, as part of its V-series, at this year’s IFA event in Berlin on 31 August.

In an invitation, the company promised a “big announcement”, but stopped short of revealing exactly what it was set to unveil.

However, a “save the date” image of a smartphone in which the letter V featured prominently accompanied the invite.

LG said it is its first ever major product announcement at the annual IFA event.

According to The Verge, the vendor will unveil the V30 flagship, which it predicted will shift away from an LED display to an OLED screen. A major feature tipped by Evan Blass – a blogger noted for revealing information on new devices – is a slide out secondary display.

Fanning the flames of speculation is the fact LG traditionally unveils its V-series devices in the back half of the year. The vendor’s first device in the series, the V10, launched in October 2015.

Last week, LG also unveiled the new mid-tier Q6 smartphone.