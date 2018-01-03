English
HomeDevicesNews

LG set for pink V30 launch

03 JAN 2018

LG Electronics is using CES2018 to debut a “raspberry rose” coloured version of its flagship V30 smartphone, with initial availability in South Korea followed by Europe and Asia.

The company said the “eye-catching and romance-inspiring” colour is an “intense saturated version of red”. It also said the colour, which is “quite unlike any previous smartphone colour offered by LG or its competitors”, makes the device “an ideal Valentine’s Day gift”.

While the smartphone is being trumpeted at an event in the US, LG has not said if a release in this market is planned.

LG already offers V30 in four, more sober colours – black, silver, blue and violet.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

