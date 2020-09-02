 LG seeks smartphone design innovation - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

LG seeks smartphone design innovation

02 SEP 2020

LG Electronics sought to revitalise its struggling smartphone business with a new initiative focused on form factor innovation.

In a statement, the company explained its Explorer Project would cover “uncharted territory” in the smartphone sector by bringing to life devices which “deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences”.

A related teaser video pledged to bring more details at an online event scheduled for 14 September.

Smartphone struggles
The South Korean company said it formed the initiative in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers, with the aim of exploring new life in untapped areas and reshaping user experience.

LG stated it would collaborate with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Naver for the mobile viewing experience, while Qualcomm will provide the processing technology.

It added Explorer Project smartphones will focus solely on new usability coupled with innovative designs, while a Universal Line will spearhead its range of competitive devices  focused on consumer lifestyle, such as LG Velvet.

LG explained the initiative marks a new direction for its smartphone division: the unit is in desperate need of a revamp following several years of struggles, with the vendor in April recording a 34 per cent year-on-year drop in revenue from its Mobile Communications division.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

