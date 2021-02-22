 LG rollable smartphone faces uncertain future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG rollable smartphone faces uncertain future

22 FEB 2021

LG Electronics advised some component suppliers to delay development of a rollable display, raising questions about viability of the new form factor from the vendor, which is reviewing the future of its troubled mobile division, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Industry sources told the news agency the vendor asked China-based display maker BOE Technology Group and other suppliers to put the project on ice. An LG representative said nothing could be confirmed about the development plan, it reported.

At CES 2021, LG teased plans launch a handset with a rollable display in 2021.

The vendor recorded continued losses in its mobile division in Q4 2020 and in late January said reports it was reviewing the unit’s future were true. It has reported a loss since Q2 2015.

In Q4 its global smartphone market share 2020 remained at 2 per cent, with shipments increasing 9 per cent year-on-year to 76 million units, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA Intelligence predicts mid-tier handset battle

LG mobile woes to continue despite record end to 2020

LG ups outsourcing drive to revive devices division
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association