LG rollable smartphone faces uncertain future - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics advised some component suppliers to delay development of a rollable display, raising questions about viability of the new form factor from the vendor, which is reviewing the future of its troubled mobile division, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Industry sources told the news agency the vendor asked China-based display maker BOE Technology Group and other suppliers to put the project on ice. An LG representative said nothing could be confirmed about the development plan, it reported.

At CES 2021, LG teased plans launch a handset with a rollable display in 2021.

The vendor recorded continued losses in its mobile division in Q4 2020 and in late January said reports it was reviewing the unit’s future were true. It has reported a loss since Q2 2015.

In Q4 its global smartphone market share 2020 remained at 2 per cent, with shipments increasing 9 per cent year-on-year to 76 million units, data from Counterpoint Research showed.