 LG prepares Wing for take-off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG prepares Wing for take-off

07 SEP 2020

LG announced further details of a handset launch scheduled for next week, boasting a form factor described as new and different would be showcased with its new LG Wing device.

Rumours online are rife speculating the device will have two screens which either cross each other or rotate in some way. However, the vendor kept details of the handset under wraps, simply stating the experience delivered would be “impossible to create with conventional smartphones”.

LG Wing will be the first launch under its so-called Explorer Project, a strategy announced by the company last week to devise fresh user interfaces and form factors.

It is the manufacturer’s latest bid to differentiate and turn around its fortunes in the hugely competitive smartphone segment.

The company has already attempted to challenge rivals with unusual features in its recent handsets. Its 2019-launched LG G8X ThinQ offered two separate screens in an apparent response to big-name rivals developing handsets with flexible displays.

LG is scheduled to unveil the new device on 14 September.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LG seeks smartphone design innovation

Samsung stands by Vietnam factories

Apple, Huawei beat China smartphone drop
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association