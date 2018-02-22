LG prepares K Series smartphone updates for MWC

LG Electronics will unveil updated versions of its K8 and K10 mid-tier smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2018 next week, “enhanced with even more premium features rivalling those of flagships”.

In a statement, Ha Jeung-uk, business unit leader for LG’s mobile arm, said: “We’re confident we can capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our smartphone camera technology and other convenient features.”

The vendor stated the new K Series devices feature a “host of advanced camera features”, while carrying-over the “glossy pebble identity” which is already part of the K Series design.

K10 includes a 13MP rear camera with technology found in the vendor’s flagship LG G6, and a high-resolution 8MP module which supports Bokeh for selfies. It also includes Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which is said to be 23 per cent faster than traditional auto focus, and a smart rear key which unlocks the phone with a fingerprint to enable fast photos or screen shots.

The updated K8 also delivers “more advanced camera UX features for 2018” and improved low-light photography.

Both smartphones will be available in three new colours for 2018: “aurora black, Moroccan blue, and terra gold”.

Availability is slated for Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.