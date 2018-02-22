English
HomeDevicesNews

LG prepares K Series smartphone updates for MWC

22 FEB 2018

LG Electronics will unveil updated versions of its K8 and K10 mid-tier smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2018 next week, “enhanced with even more premium features rivalling those of flagships”.

In a statement, Ha Jeung-uk, business unit leader for LG’s mobile arm, said: “We’re confident we can capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our smartphone camera technology and other convenient features.”

The vendor stated the new K Series devices feature a “host of advanced camera features”, while carrying-over the “glossy pebble identity” which is already part of the K Series design.

K10 includes a 13MP rear camera with technology found in the vendor’s flagship LG G6, and a high-resolution 8MP module which supports Bokeh for selfies. It also includes Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which is said to be 23 per cent faster than traditional auto focus, and a smart rear key which unlocks the phone with a fingerprint to enable fast photos or screen shots.

The updated K8 also delivers “more advanced camera UX features for 2018” and improved low-light photography.

Both smartphones will be available in three new colours for 2018: “aurora black, Moroccan blue, and terra gold”.

Availability is slated for Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

