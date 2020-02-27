LG plays to next-gen features in latest flagship - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics showcased its latest flagship smartphone, the V60 ThinQ 5G, as it continued to look to the next-generation technology to regain ground on rivals and revive its struggling mobile phone business.

In a statement, the company highlighted the dual-displays as a key selling point, noting these would enable consumers to multi-task, boost productivity, and maximise gaming and entertainment. The screens measure at 6.8-inches and run a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels.

The device features audio processing technology from its TV division, which recognises media content and adjusts sound quality to fit, and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G Modem.

Another key feature is the 5000mAh battery, which LG Electronics said would enable “all-day 5G”. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of ROM.

The vendor emphasised the model offered its “most advanced camera features and technologies yet”, with a 64MP standard and 13MP super-wide arrangement on the back, and 10MP standard lens on front. It said the rear set-up is capable of recording 8K video footage.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68-rating for water and dust resistance.

LG Mobile Communication president Morris Lee said: “Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures.”

Coming in Classy Blue and Classy White, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be available in North America, Europe and Asia in March.