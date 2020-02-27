 LG plays to next-gen features in latest flagship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG plays to next-gen features in latest flagship

27 FEB 2020

LG Electronics showcased its latest flagship smartphone, the V60 ThinQ 5G, as it continued to look to the next-generation technology to regain ground on rivals and revive its struggling mobile phone business.

In a statement, the company highlighted the dual-displays as a key selling point, noting these would enable consumers to multi-task, boost productivity, and maximise gaming and entertainment. The screens measure at 6.8-inches and run a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels.

The device features audio processing technology from its TV division, which recognises media content and adjusts sound quality to fit, and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G Modem.

Another key feature is the 5000mAh battery, which LG Electronics said would enable “all-day 5G”. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of ROM.

The vendor emphasised the model offered its “most advanced camera features and technologies yet”, with a 64MP standard and 13MP super-wide arrangement on the back, and 10MP standard lens on front. It said the rear set-up is capable of recording 8K video footage.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68-rating for water and dust resistance.

LG Mobile Communication president Morris Lee said: “Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures.”

Coming in Classy Blue and Classy White, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be available in North America, Europe and Asia in March.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China

Coronavirus imperils 5G smartphone growth

Honor pitches into the 5G smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association