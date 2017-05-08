English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

LG plays down Pantech acquisition rumours

08 MAY 2017

LG Electronics apparently played-down reports it intends to acquire ailing handset maker Pantech, once a strong competitor in the South Korean mobile market.

According to reports, a number of options have been discussed, including a full acquisition, a buy of Pantech’s low-end smartphone activities, and Pantech supplying mass-market devices to LG.

The Investor said LG described the reports as “groundless”.

While domestic rivals Samsung and LG managed to build significant mobile businesses both at home and overseas, Pantech struggled to reach far beyond South Korea (it also offered some devices in the US).

It was then impacted by slowing demand from its domestic operator customers, leaving unsold inventory and dampening demand for new products.

Various potential buyers have been mooted for Pantech, including India’s Micromax, but with the company’s struggles and limited reach, it was not the most attractive target.

Indeed, LG’s own mobile business faced struggles, but the company recently turned in positive(ish) numbers for the first time in a while.

The link with Pantech would bolster LG’s mass-market business, it was suggested.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

LG emphasises importance of G6 as rollout begins

LG ratchets up hype around forthcoming flagship G6

Android Wear 2.0 arrives, LG first to deploy
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association