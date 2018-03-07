English
HomeDevicesNews

LG on receiving end of Russian probe

07 MAR 2018

Russia’s competition watchdog found LG Electronics had “unlawfully coordinated prices” for smartphones in the market and will be fined in due course.

According to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), the South Korea-based company fixed the recommended retail prices published on its Russian website and informed resellers about it; controlled reseller prices; and applied “sanctions” when the recommended prices were not observed (by stopping shipments of devices).

During its investigation, FAS found LG Electronics Russia had also used “special algorithm software” to monitor and control retail prices, the watchdog stated.

Among the devices named by FAS as part of its investigation were former flagship series (G3, G4 and G5) and Google’s (LG-made) Nexus 5.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

