 LG mobile unit stays in the red - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG mobile unit stays in the red

30 JUL 2019

LG Electronic’s mobile business continued to weigh on its overall performance, as Q2 sales dipped due to stagnant demand in the smartphone market and increased competition from Chinese brands.

In a statement, the South Korean electronics company said Q2 revenue at its LG Mobile Communications unit decreased 21.3 per cent year-on-year to KRW1.6 trillion ($1.4 billion). The company put the fall down to “continued aggressive pricing by Chinese brands” and a slowdown in the smartphone market overall.

The revenue dip was accompanied by an operating loss of KRW313 billion, representing another quarter in the red for the devices business, which it put down to higher marketing investment to support new models and additional costs related to relocating smartphone production to Vietnam.

During the period, LG’s V50 ThinQ 5G device launch gave it some headway in its home market. In June, it said it racked up 100,000 sales of the device in the first week of launch.

However, sales appear to have dropped off, as competition from rival devices, including the Galaxy S10 5G, increased.

LG said it expects an improved performance for the unit in the third quarter, driven by “the introduction of competitive mass-tier smartphones and growing demand for 5G products”.

At group level, its poor mobile performance, as well as declines in vehicle components sales was offset by strength in home appliances and business solutions.

Revenue for Q2 hit KRW15.6 trillion, a 4.1 per cent increase from Q2 2018, but operating profit dropped 15.4 per cent to KRW652.3 billion

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Samsung hunts for new suppliers as trade row rolls on

LG expects profit decline after weak smartphone sales

LG plays down impact of Qualcomm quarrel
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association