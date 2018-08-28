LG lines up first Android One model among G7 variants

LG Electronics is set to introduce two additions to its line using its G7 flagship branding, which it said are designed to deliver high-end features at special price points.

While price was mentioned numerous times in its press release, LG did not provide guidance for the cost of the new smartphones: “As the smartphone ecosystem matures, it’s not enough to just offer premium and mid range phones, there is growing demand for models in between,” said Ha Jeung-uk, business unit leader for LG’s mobile activities.

LG G7 One, the vendor’s first Android One smartphone, offers a mix of old and new. It is powered by the “proven” Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, using the “all-glass design aesthetic” of G7.

It features a 6.1-inch QHD+ screen, and is IP68 dust and water resistant. It offers a single 16MP main camera, with an 8MP front camera.

Powered by Android 8.1 Oreo, it includes “only the most essential apps out of the box”, to deliver a smooth and fast user experience, and optimises background activity to maximise battery life. It has a dedicated button for Google Assistant; supports Google’s Lens image search technology; and LG’s artificial intelligence (AI) CAM technology first introduced in LG V30S will be added later this year.

LG G7 Fit was desgined to “bridge the gap between mid range and flagship models”, and again falls back on some older components. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 chip, with 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, and again sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ screen.

As with G7 One, it features 16MP main and 8MP front cameras.