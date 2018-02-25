English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG goes big on AI with incremental V30 upgrade

25 FEB 2018

LG Electronics said it aims to make its smartphones “a hub for artificial intelligence” (AI), as it unveiled its LG V30S ThinQ – which integrates AI features into the device’s camera and provides enhanced voice capabilities.

In truth, the LG V30S represents a very slight upgrade to the company’s V30, with the design of the new smartphone and many of the specs exactly the same as the device unveiled six months ago. Interestingly, the company also suggested the AI features could also be accessible on the LG V30 through a software upgrade, bringing it closer in capabilities to the new model.

But, in an event held on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2018, LG explained it was keen to launch a new device at this year’s show which “integrated AI technology into the most commonly used features that are aligned to the needs and usage behaviour of consumers today”.

Dubbed Vision AI, the LG V30S introduces three new camera features; AI Cam, QLens and Bright Mode, all designed to automate and enhance the smartphone image capture experience.

LG said the AI Cam feature analyses subjects in the camera’s frame and recommends the shooting mode required based on eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise and sunset. Each mode is able to enhance the characteristics of the subject, taking into account factors such as the viewing angle, colour, reflections, lighting and saturation level.

The company revealed at the event that the feature has been licensed from EyeEm, a company that provides visual enhancing services, and its machine learning system has been trained based on 100 million images. LG added, however, that its partnership with EyeEm was not exclusive, so rivals could also be free to use the platform.

QLens provides the users the ability to scan QR codes, access information on a certain product captured by the camera, and perform image searches to see, for example, matching images of food or landmarks.

Finally, low light photography “gets a huge boost” with Bright Mode. Through AI, the device is able to use algorithms to brighten images.

Voice control
In addition, the voice AI features on LG V30S enable users to run apps and change settings through voice commands, which has been enabled in partnership with Google Assistant.

Aside from the AI features, the only other new features in the V30S when compared to the V30 are an upgrade in RAM, from 4GB to 6GB, and an increase in storage. Customers have a choice of 128GB and 256GB devices, and colour options of grey and blue.

The device will first launch in LG’s home market of South Korea before being rolled out to other countries. A US launch was not confirmed.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Turing chief denies bankruptcy claims

LG teases new V device for IFA

LG Electronics shows signs of mobile recovery
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association