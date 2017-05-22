LG expands X series with rugged mid-tier smartphone

LG Electronics announced “its second X series smartphone for 2017”, a rugged mid-tier device called X Venture.

The smartphone is IP68 compatibile for water and dust resistance, and “passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests designed for the US military”. It also includes Outdoor Essentials, which offers six tools in a single app – barometer, compass, activity counter, exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight.

It also sports three physical keys on the front and a quick button on the side, to provide access to features when wearing gloves, or in wet or muddy environments.

Also on-board is a “heavy-duty, high-capacity” 4100mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0.

X Venture comes with a 5.2-inch full HD screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (with microSD expansion slot). It features a 16MP main and 5MP front cameras.

It offers a “robust but stylish design”, with metal frame and non-slip back cover, in black or brown, LG said.

The device is now available in North America, and will be launched in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

Pricing details will be announced by market.