English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

LG emphasises importance of G6 as rollout begins

06 APR 2017

LG Electronics began the rollout of its latest flagship smartphone – the G6 – following its debut at Mobile World Congress in February.

Initial shipments went to LG’s home market (South Korea), but in the coming weeks it will be made available in “key countries in North America, Asia, Europe, Central and South America”. The vendor said nearly 200 operators worldwide will offer the smartphone.

G6 is an important device for LG, which lost momentum in the premium segment with its bold G5 smartphone in 2016: a fact the company acknowledged in a statement.

“The initial reaction and feedback to the G6 has exceeded our expectations by far. We had a lot of ground to make up with the G series and what we learned from consumers in the past year has truly been inspiring and illuminating,” said Juno Cho, president of LG’s mobile unit.

According to LG, the G6 features “an unprecedented 5.7-inch display in a compact 5.2-inch body”, with 18:9 screen resolution which can be split into two squares for multitasking.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Honor brings gaming-focused flagship to Europe

Tecno Mobile unveils selfie smartphone in Africa

Mobile malware at all-time high, says Nokia
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association