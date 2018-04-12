English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG ups software focus

12 APR 2018

LG Electronics opened a software upgrade centre in South Korea, which it said is “the first such facility aimed at providing customers worldwide with faster, timelier, smartphone operating system and software updates”.

Updates for Android smartphones are somewhat hit-and-miss, with some vendors offering clear support plans for devices over several years, and others essentially leaving devices as they are when they ship.

LG previously said it will make new features, such as its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, available to existing device owners.

The software unit, located in Magok-dong, western Seoul, is “just one of the ways LG is demonstrating its commitment to customers’ needs”. In addition to developing and delivering regular OS updates for smartphones, it will also “be responsible for ensuring a consistent user experience on LG devices” through tests of stability and compatibility between hardware and software after updates.

One of its first initiatives will be to roll out Android Oreo for the LG G6 later this month in South Korea, followed by other key markets.

LG said the unit will enable it to move faster in countries where LG smartphones are available, to ensure customers worldwide receive the same quality of service.

“Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans,” said Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG Electronics.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

LG set for profit boost, despite mobile woes

LG partners for webOS push

LG on receiving end of Russian probe
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association