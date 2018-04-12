LG ups software focus

LG Electronics opened a software upgrade centre in South Korea, which it said is “the first such facility aimed at providing customers worldwide with faster, timelier, smartphone operating system and software updates”.

Updates for Android smartphones are somewhat hit-and-miss, with some vendors offering clear support plans for devices over several years, and others essentially leaving devices as they are when they ship.

LG previously said it will make new features, such as its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, available to existing device owners.

The software unit, located in Magok-dong, western Seoul, is “just one of the ways LG is demonstrating its commitment to customers’ needs”. In addition to developing and delivering regular OS updates for smartphones, it will also “be responsible for ensuring a consistent user experience on LG devices” through tests of stability and compatibility between hardware and software after updates.

One of its first initiatives will be to roll out Android Oreo for the LG G6 later this month in South Korea, followed by other key markets.

LG said the unit will enable it to move faster in countries where LG smartphones are available, to ensure customers worldwide receive the same quality of service.

“Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans,” said Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG Electronics.