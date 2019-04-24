 LG ditching domestic device production - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG ditching domestic device production

24 APR 2019

LG Electronics reportedly plans to halt mobile phone manufacturing in its home market and shift production to an existing plant in Vietnam, in its latest bid to turn its struggling device division around.

Yonhap News Agency reported the company would phase-out handset production in South Korea by the end of 2019. The manufacturing plant accounts for between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of the company’s total smartphone output, consisting mainly of high-end models.

Instead, it will boost production in Vietnam, the news agency reported, as it looks to drive a turnaround in the struggling mobile business by reducing manufacturing costs.

The unit has been in the red since Q2 2017, most recently reporting an increased operating loss of KRW322.3 billion ($280 million) in Q4 2018.

LG said it plans to push 5G products and smartphones going forward as part of recovery efforts.

The company also has smartphone production bases in China, Brazil and India.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

LG delays 5G flagship launch

Samsung details Galaxy Fold Euro release

High-end shift lifts NZ smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association