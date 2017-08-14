English
HomeDevicesNews

LG continues to fan flames over V30 flagship features

14 AUG 2017

LG announced the latest teasers for its much-anticipated V30 flagship smartphone, set to launch at IFA 2017 next month, focusing on the device’s dual camera and user interface.

Camera
LG said the V30 will incorporate an F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens in the upcoming phone’s dual camera, capable of delivering 25 per cent more light to the sensor compared to an F1.8 lens.

The camera upgrade, with a “glass Crystal Clear Lens”, also delivers greater light collecting capability than a plastic lens, and makes the V30 “particularly well suited for photography and videography”.

In a statement, Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics mobile communication company, said the vendor boasts an unrivalled heritage in smartphone photography and its decision to adopt glass in the V30 is “specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs”.

LG added the camera: “cuts edge distortion by a third compared to the V20, when capturing wide angle shots.”

“In all areas, the camera in the LG V30 is superior to the camera of its predecessor, let alone other smartphones.”

Earlier this month, LG revealed the flagship device would feature a plastic OLED FullVision screen, with the six-inch display the company’s largest in four years.

UX 6.0+
The device will debut the new UX 6.0+ user interface, which the company said is optimised for the 18:9 ratio OLED FullVision display.

“V30 is a powerful multimedia tool and the new UX is designed so that users can leverage its advanced capabilities to the fullest,” said the company.

One of the headline upgrades sees the introduction of Graphy, a new tool offering professional photography capabilities.

Users are able to choose from a range of professional shots through Graphy and apply different presets to shots taken on V30. GIFs can also be created through the phone’s gallery menu, while the phone also includes a create movie option.

The V30 will also include a floating bar, an evolution of the second screen of the LG V20: “The semi transparent floating bar allows for quick access to frequently used functions”, said LG.

Finally, the company also opened up on the device’s security features. The phone will run facial recognition, and can be unlocked even when the phone’s display is off. Voice recognition can also be used to unlock the V30 without the need to press a button or swipe the screen.

The voice feature is enabled by Qualcomm Aqstic technology.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

