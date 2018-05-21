English
HomeDevicesNews

LG bolsters mid-tier with Q7 family

21 MAY 2018

LG Electronics announced its latest Q series mid-tier device, which it said offers “premium features typically found in more expensive flagship smartphones”.

The vendor said the Q6 launched in 2017 “developed a fan base based on its intelligent balance of premium features and value”, being “the first in its class to offer a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVison 18:9 aspect ratio”. The 2018 model builds on this with “even more high-end features such as portrait mode, QLens [AI camera], Hi-Fi quality audio, DTS:X 3D surround sound, water and dust resistance, and a fingerprint sensor on the back”.

Its latest line comprises 3 devices: Q7, Q7+ and Q7a (alpha). The trio continue with the 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision 18:9 displays of their predecessors, and run Android 8.0 with 1.5GHz or 1.8GHz octacore processors.

In terms of differences, Q7 and Q7a have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with microSD expansion slots. Q7+ has 4GB and 64GB respectively, again with microSD expansion.

For cameras, Q7 and Q7a have 13MP rear and 5MP super-wide angle front facing units, although a version of Q7 with 8MP front camera will also be available. Q7+ has 16MP rear camera, again with 8MP or super-wide angle 5MP front versions.

“With selected features just only recently introduced in our 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, the Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price,” Ha Jeung-uk, business unit leader for LG Mobile, said.

Q7 and Q7+ will be available in aurora black, Moroccan blue and lavender violet; Q7a will only be available in the blue.

Pricing details for the devices were not revealed.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

