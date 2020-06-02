 Lenovo unveils enterprise VR headset - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo unveils enterprise VR headset

02 JUN 2020

Lenovo moved further into the VR headset market, unveiling a specialised device geared towards enhancing productivity in the enterprise sector.

The manufacturer stated the Mirage VR S3 was created in partnership with specialist manufacturer Pico Interactive, being “specifically designed for enterprise” with a 5.5-inch, 4K display; hands-free controls; and a hygienic face plate.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 4200mAh battery offering up to three hours of use, and features dual speakers and 64GB storage.

The headset runs Lenovo’s ThinkReality software platform, which the Chinese vendor claimed enables engineers to build “sophisticated” AR/VR applications “quickly and easily”.

Nathan Pettyjohn, commercial AR/VR lead at Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, said “VR helps achieve better, faster training at lower cost” and gives enterprise customers a tool to “build and enable more skilled and efficient global workforces”.

The Mirage VR S3 is due to go on sale in Q3 in North America, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

Pricing was not detailed.

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

