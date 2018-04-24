English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo targets wearables growth in India

24 APR 2018

China-based Lenovo is planning to manufacture wearables in India as the company aims to grow its local market share in the segment to 20 per cent in 2018, reported Reuters.

In an interview Sebastian Peng, head of accessories at Lenovo Mobile Business Group, said the company had garnered a 6 per cent to 7 per cent share of the wearables market since launching the product line in India in 2017, and aims to grow the figure three-fold this year.

As part of the plans, Lenovo will also begin manufacturing the products, such as smartwatches and fitness bands, in India. Currently, its manufacturing is done solely in China.

Peng said the company had already begun talks with local manufacturers and it was aiming “to start these operations sometime this year.”

“Smart wearables is the key category we’re trying to push for this year,” he said. “We are very confident that we can achieve our target.”

Lenovo forged a partnership with e-commerce company Flipkart to handle sales of its wearables in the country, but is also looking to sell its devices on other portals including Amazon.

IDC placed the value of India’s wearables market at $157 million in 2017. Lenovo competes in the market with Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Huawei, as well as Fitbit.

Peng added the company could make India an export hub for the wearables market in the future.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Lenovo restructures Eastern Europe business

Google mulling India push – report

Motorola names new chairman
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association