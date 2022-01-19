Lenovo targets students with latest offering

Lenovo unveiled two devices specifically targeted at students and educational use cases, as it broadens its portfolio in a bid to meet demands around remote learning.

The Chinese vendor stated its Lenovo 10w tablet and the Lenovo 13w Yoga laptop were designed with distance learning in mind, with relevant hardware and educational software.

Lenovo stated the tablet targets younger students. It runs Windows 11, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform, and features protection in the form of a rubber bumper and Corning Gorilla Glass.

A keyboard attachment and optional pen are available. The display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and full HD, with cameras front and rear badged as remote learning enhancements.

The Lenovo 13w Yoga targets teachers and older students, featuring a “spill resistant keyboard” and Gorilla Glass protection for the a 13.3-inch full HD display.

Lenovo claimed an ergonomic lift hinge enables “comfortable typing sessions” and a mylar touchpad. Other features include a 5MP rear camera, 4G LTE connectivity and storage of up to 512GB.

The vendor explained the devices come with AI-powered filter software to protect students from viruses and inappropriate content, as well as capabilities to access a VR classroom curriculum, which Lenovo developed in partnership with VictoryXR.

Lenovo stated United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) data showed 1.5 billion students had been impacted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic through factors including school closures, and there was now an opportunity to reinvent education through technology.