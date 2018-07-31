English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo sets eye on 5G smartphone leadership

31 JUL 2018

A Lenovo executive said the company will be the first smartphone maker to launch a 5G device, powered by an as yet unannounced Qualcomm processor.

According to a widely reported Weibo post by Chang Cheng, a VP for the firm, such a device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Based on Qualcomm’s usual launch timeframe, this will be unveiled early in December 2018.

This would also fit with the expected launch timeframe for the first tranche of 5G smartphones, although Lenovo will face tough competition to secure the gold medal.

The source of the stories, Chang Cheng, also has a track record of using Weibo to tout Lenovo firsts. Earlier this year he touted an edge-to-edge screen smartphone with thin bezels, called Z5, although this device was a little less impressive when it actually reached the market.

Early 5G deployments will use devices other than smartphones – such as in-home or mobile hotspots – to deliver connectivity to early adapters, although operators are obviously keen to get their hands on smartphones sooner, rather than later.

5G is also seen as a key driver for the smartphone market, which has suffered recently due to a lack of innovation. And Qualcomm is pressing ahead with its 5G announcements, the latest being antenna tech for both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm takes aim at Apple and Intel on modem performance

Qualcomm revamps mid-tier device silicon

Google set for renewed smartwatch push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association