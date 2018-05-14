English
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo set for all-screen smartphone launch

14 MAY 2018

A Lenovo executive posted a teaser of a thin-bezel smartphone which looks set to trump its rivals in the screen-to-body ratio battle.

While vendors are touting “edge to edge” screens in their flagship smartphones, there is a limit: for example, Apple adopted a “notch” to house front-facing camera and other sensors, while rivals have also been restricted in the amount of bezel which can be shaved off.

Chang Cheng, a Lenovo VP, said the company made four technology breakthroughs, with 18 patented technologies, to deliver the Z5. A Weibo post also included the phrase “synthetic aperture”, indicating a new form of camera technologies is on the cards, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner is also a possibility.

According to various reports, the executive said the device would not feature NFC. Availability in June was suggested, although not which markets.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

