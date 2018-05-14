Lenovo set for all-screen smartphone launch

A Lenovo executive posted a teaser of a thin-bezel smartphone which looks set to trump its rivals in the screen-to-body ratio battle.

While vendors are touting “edge to edge” screens in their flagship smartphones, there is a limit: for example, Apple adopted a “notch” to house front-facing camera and other sensors, while rivals have also been restricted in the amount of bezel which can be shaved off.

Chang Cheng, a Lenovo VP, said the company made four technology breakthroughs, with 18 patented technologies, to deliver the Z5. A Weibo post also included the phrase “synthetic aperture”, indicating a new form of camera technologies is on the cards, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner is also a possibility.

According to various reports, the executive said the device would not feature NFC. Availability in June was suggested, although not which markets.