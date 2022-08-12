Lenovo renews foldable push with latest Moto Razr

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the third iteration of its revamped Razr handset for the Chinese market, one of a trio of manufacturers to lay out their latest foldable challengers within a week.

The company released details of the device alongside its X30 Pro flagship and mid-tier S30 Pro on Chinese social media website Weibo, the platform which also broadcast the delayed launch event for the handsets.

Details on the devices were limited, though Motorola noted the upgraded Razr ran a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and what it described as an “uncompromising flagship imaging system” comprising a 50MP main camera alongside a 13MP ultra-wide angle unit.

The internal screen is 6.7-inches with a 2.7-inch display on the front to receive notifications and engage with limited media. It runs Android 12 and has a 3500mAh battery.

Motorola sold a limited number of Razr 2022 devices immediately after launch event and plans to reopen sales within China next week. The device will be initially sold at between CNY5,999 ($890) and CNY7,299 depending on the size of internal storage.

The Motorola event came a day after Samsung released its latest Galaxy Flip and Fold editions and on the same day Xiaomi made its latest foldable pitch, as the competition for market share ramps.

Announced alongside the Razr 2022, the Moto X30 Pro is a 6.67-inch smartphone with a 4610mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It runs Android 12 and has a triple camera system, with the main unit 200MP.

Moto S30 Pro has a slightly smaller screen and battery capacity and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It features three cameras on the back with the main one 50MP.

The X30 Pro starts at CNY3,499 while the S30 Pro costs CNY1,999. Both are available in China immediately.