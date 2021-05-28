Lenovo mobile unit makes gains - Mobile World Live

Lenovo’s mobile business reported continued sales momentum across all markets in its fiscal Q4 (ending 31 March).

Mobile Business Group (MBG) revenue increased 86 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion, with Lenovo branding pre-tax income of $21 million as a record high since it acquired Motorola in 2014.

Device shipments were up in all regions, with Latin America highlighted after growth of 67 per cent delivered a near 21 per cent market share.

Lenovo stated the mobile unit would continue to focus on making 5G devices more accessible and broaden its range. Moving forward, it expects next-generation models to account for 30 per cent of shipments.

Group net profit grew sixfold to $260 million, on revenue of $15.6 billion, 48 per cent higher.

Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing said the company delivered its fastest growth in almost a decade, with fiscal year revenue of $60 billion a milestone.