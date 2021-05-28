 Lenovo mobile unit makes gains - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo mobile unit makes gains

28 MAY 2021

Lenovo’s mobile business reported continued sales momentum across all markets in its fiscal Q4 (ending 31 March).

Mobile Business Group (MBG) revenue increased 86 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion, with Lenovo branding pre-tax income of $21 million as a record high since it acquired Motorola in 2014.

Device shipments were up in all regions, with Latin America highlighted after growth of 67 per cent delivered a near 21 per cent market share.

Lenovo stated the mobile unit would continue to focus on making 5G devices more accessible and broaden its range. Moving forward, it expects next-generation models to account for 30 per cent of shipments.

Group net profit grew sixfold to $260 million, on revenue of $15.6 billion, 48 per cent higher.

Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing said the company delivered its fastest growth in almost a decade, with fiscal year revenue of $60 billion a milestone.

Back

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

