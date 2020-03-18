 Lenovo extends range with entry-level Moto e6s - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo extends range with entry-level Moto e6s

18 MAR 2020

Lenovo unveiled its latest smartphone, the Moto e6s, pitching it as a budget friendly device with higher-tier camera and performance capabilities.

In a statement, the vendor detailed the dual rear camera encompasses a 13MP lens combined with a 2MP depth sensor to produce blurred background and portrait photos. The front facing camera is a 5MP module.

A 6.1-inch display offers resolution of 720×1,560-pixels. Located on the back is a fingerprint sensor, while inside sits a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and 32GB of storage with microSD expansion up to 256GB.

The Moto e6s features a water-repellent design to defend against moderate liquid exposure such as accidental spills, splashes and light rain.

Other features include a 3000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, Android 9 Pie and facial recognition.

The e6s is due to go on sale in Latin America, Europe and Asia in the “coming weeks”. Pricing depends on location but, for example, will sell for INR7,999 ($107.55) in India.

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

