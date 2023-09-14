 Lenovo buoyant over latest mid-range Moto   - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo buoyant over latest mid-range Moto  

14 SEP 2023
Motorola edge 40 rectangular smartphone underwater with small bubbles around the bottom of the device

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the mid-tier edge 40 neo, a device promoted on its sustainability credentials and being robust enough to use underwater.

The manufacturer highlighted the handset carried an IP68 rating, meaning it is rated to be water resistant at a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, alongside offering protection from dust and dirt.

In its launch announcement, the company focused heavily on the handset’s sustainability credentials, pointing to its inclusion under a Lenovo carbon offsetting initiative and plastic-free packaging.

It is being promoted as the “eco-responsible choice” and touts what the manufacturer describes as a vegan leather finish.

Lenovo added the device aimed to deliver “cutting-edge technology to as many consumers as possible”, noting the standard of the images able to be taken with the camera.

Motorola edge 40 neo runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, has a 6.55-inch display, dual rear camera set-up with a 50MP main unit, a 32MP front camera and 5000mAh battery.

It goes on sale today (14 September) in selected markets priced at around €399.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

