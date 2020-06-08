Lenovo boosts budget Moto options - Mobile World Live

Lenovo broadened its Motorola smartphone portfolio with a pair of new sub-$200 models for the North American market, pitched on battery life and imaging capabilities.

In a blog, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled the $199.99 Moto G Fast and Moto E, priced $149.99, which are due to go on sale in the US on 12 June, with availability in Canada to follow.

It pitched both on offering up to two days battery life, alongside features including 32GB storage; rear fingerprint sensors; and Android 10.

Featuring Qualcomm’s octacore Snapdragon 665 chipset, the Moto G Fast offers 3GB of memory expandable to 512GB via SD card; a triple camera set-up comprising 16MP (wide), 8MP (ultra-wide), and 2MP (macro) lenses; 4000mAh battery; and 6.4-inch HD-plus display.

It will be available in white.

The Moto E, meanwhile, was billed on quality and affordability: it offers a 13MP and 2MP depth lens configuration on the rear, runs the Snapdragon 632 processor, and offers 2GB of memory and 32GB storage.

It runs a 3550mAh battery and a 6.2-inch display, also of HD-plus quality. The colour is blue.