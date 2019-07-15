 Latest Snapdragon processor targets gamers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Latest Snapdragon processor targets gamers

15 JUL 2019

Qualcomm unveiled an evolution of its Snapdragon 855 processor, promising a bump in performance and capabilities as it targets a slice of the mobile gaming and AI markets.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus offers a number of improvements over the silicon it unveiled in December 2018, specifically a 15 per cent increase in the speed of graphics rendering using its Adreno 640 GPU, along with higher clock speed using an octa-core Kryo 485 CPU operating at up to 2.96GHz.

In a statement, VP product management Kedar Kondap said the improvements in CPU and GPU “raise the bar for elite gamers”.

Qualcomm highlighted gaming-optimised hardware including a Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver, which it said is 20 per cent more power efficient than Open GL ES, while a range of software accelerators aid game reliability and reduce load times.

Also on the feature list is an AI Engine boasting “total capacity of more than 7 trillion operations per second” along with XR technology designed to work with compatible headsets and viewers.

The processor features a Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, with next generation compatibility coming in the form of Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

Qualcomm predicted the first commercial devices featuring Snapdragon 855 Plus will be available during the back-half of the year.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Qualcomm

Tencent, Qualcomm optimise QQ for smartwatches

LG plays down impact of Qualcomm quarrel
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association