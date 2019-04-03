 Latest Nokia smartphone for China unveiled - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Latest Nokia smartphone for China unveiled

03 APR 2019

HMD Global debuted its latest Nokia-branded smartphone for the Chinese market, with the X71 featuring some impressive imaging and design features.

The device adopts a punch-hole design for the 16MP front camera, similar to Honor’s View20, which the company said gives a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 6.4-inch full HD display.

On the rear is a three camera set-up, with 48MP main sensor (featuring Zeiss-certified optics), 8MP wide angle and 5MP depth of field lenses. Also on-board is AI-powered scene recognition.

The side of the device has a “power button breathing light”, which illuminates to provide users with notifications.

Under the hood, Nokia X71 is solid rather than spectacular. It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM and includes 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion slot).

It has a 3500mAh battery with fast charging support, and includes 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with 4G dual SIM connectivity.

Nokia X71 will be available in China and Taiwan: no plans were announced for a broader international rollout.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

