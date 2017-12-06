English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Late iPhone X launch cost Apple US market share

06 DEC 2017

Apple’s decision to launch the iPhone X later than usual resulted in a near 8 per cent drop in its US market share, new data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows.

The vendor typically launches new devices in September, but this year opted to hold back its flagship model until November. In its place, Apple launched the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: a strategy analysts questioned at the time.

Kantar’s figures revealed in the three months to end-October Apple’s share dropped to 32.9 per cent from 40.6 per cent at the same point in 2016. Android vendors seized the opportunity, gaining 8.2 per cent additional market share for a total of 66.2 per cent.

Apple experienced a similar dip in Japan and the UK, where its share dropped 6.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively year-on-year.

Dominic Sunnebo, director of Kantar’s global business unit, called the declines “significant” and said they put “pressure on the iPhone X to perform”.

“Considering the complete overhaul that the iPhone X offers, consumers may be postponing their purchase decisions until they can test the iPhone X and decide whether the higher price, compared to the iPhone 8, is worth the premium to them.”

A recent survey from financial firm UBS found “muted” consumer purchase intent for the device, reviving questions about whether sales will meet expectations.

However, if customers do ultimately opt for the iPhone X, Sunnebo noted the device’s higher selling price will “more than make up for” the drop in sales of older iPhone models.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi loses MiPad branding fight with Apple

Phablets tipped to take smartphone lead – IDC

Questions remain about iPhone X demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association