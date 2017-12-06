Late iPhone X launch cost Apple US market share

Apple’s decision to launch the iPhone X later than usual resulted in a near 8 per cent drop in its US market share, new data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows.

The vendor typically launches new devices in September, but this year opted to hold back its flagship model until November. In its place, Apple launched the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: a strategy analysts questioned at the time.

Kantar’s figures revealed in the three months to end-October Apple’s share dropped to 32.9 per cent from 40.6 per cent at the same point in 2016. Android vendors seized the opportunity, gaining 8.2 per cent additional market share for a total of 66.2 per cent.

Apple experienced a similar dip in Japan and the UK, where its share dropped 6.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively year-on-year.

Dominic Sunnebo, director of Kantar’s global business unit, called the declines “significant” and said they put “pressure on the iPhone X to perform”.

“Considering the complete overhaul that the iPhone X offers, consumers may be postponing their purchase decisions until they can test the iPhone X and decide whether the higher price, compared to the iPhone 8, is worth the premium to them.”

A recent survey from financial firm UBS found “muted” consumer purchase intent for the device, reviving questions about whether sales will meet expectations.

However, if customers do ultimately opt for the iPhone X, Sunnebo noted the device’s higher selling price will “more than make up for” the drop in sales of older iPhone models.