 Italy slaps Xiaomi with €3.2M fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Italy slaps Xiaomi with €3.2M fine

11 JUL 2022

Italy’s competition and market authority charged the local unit of smartphone vendor Xiaomi €3.2 million for alleged violations of warranty rules for repair of electronic devices.

In a statement, regulator AGCM outlined claims several of Xiaomi’s policies for fixing defects broke consumer rules in the country.

Among the grievances raised were Xiaomi apparently refusing repairs it was obliged to make in the presence of minor defects not covered by the warranty, such as small scratches.

AGCM noted this made “the warranty service subject to the repair of out-of-warranty damage”.

Other issues claimed include Xiaomi “repeatedly depriving the consumer of the purchased good[s]” by conducting repairs rather than replacing faulty items.

AGCM noted there was a requirement for repairs to be done promptly.

It also accused Xiaomi of charging users shipping and verification fees in the event no issues it was liable for were found.

“It is up to Xiaomi to verify the possible existence of the reported lack of conformity [problem] without charging any verification or shipping costs,” AGCM added.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

IDC forecasts weak smartphone demand in Malaysia

Xiaomi India names new leadership

Xiaomi snaps up Leica deal
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association