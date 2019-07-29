iPhones to gain 5G in 2020 - Mobile World Live

Apple was tipped to incorporate 5G in a line of three new iPhones due in 2020, with its ambitions to incorporate the mobile technology in its devices boosted by a $1 billion acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business.

Macrumors reported Apple was planning to include 5G in two of the three models planned for 2020, but will now develop all its phones with the technology to better compete with low-cost Android devices.

The acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business, announced last week, will give the company more resources for developing 5G phones, thus providing the capabilities across its entire lineup for the year.

Macrumors cited comments made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which was shared with the company’s investors.

Kuo said Apple will need to push ahead with 5G in 2020, as their traditionally more expensive devices will need to accommodate the technology as demand grows.

“iPhone models which will be sold at higher prices have to support 5G for winning more subsidies from mobile operators and consumers’ purchase intention,” he said.

The 2020 models are also expected to be compatible with both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum to meet the requirements of the US market, however it was unclear if the company will offer a 5G iPhone operating at sub-6GHz alone.

Such a device would be lower cost and target markets such as China, but Kuo was unsure if the company would be able to pursue such a project.

Aside from 5G technology, the 2020 iPhones could be available in different sizes, with planned high-end 5.4- and 6.1-inch iPhones, as well as a lower-end 6.1-inch variant.

Apple’s 2019 smartphone lineup, which is also expected to consist of three iPhones, are not expected to support 5G.