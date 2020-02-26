iPhone XR tops 2019 smartphone shipments - Mobile World Live

Research group Omdia ranked Apple’s iPhone XR at the top of smartphone shipment tables for 2019, noting the US vendor achieved the feat despite an overall decline caused by price hikes.

The company stated shipments of the model more than doubled year-on-year to 46.3 million units, with the vendor’s iPhone 11 taking second place on 37.3 million, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy A10 (30.3 million).

In a statement, smartphone research and analysis director Jusy Hong said Apple models had consistently held a top-two slot in Omdia’s tables for more than five years, a feat made “all the more remarkable” by a broader drop in iPhone shipments in 2019 due to higher prices.

Surprisingly, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 line did not rank in Omdia’s list of top-ten smartphones by shipments, though other models in its A-series fared well, a fact smartphones senior analyst Gerrit Schneeman said was due to the release of more models in the range.

However, Omdia noted Samsung rated top in terms of 5G smartphone shipments, with 2.6 million of its Galaxy Note 10 Plus shifted. Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G were second and third, with 2.5 million and 2.4 million units respectively.

Omdia predicted Chinese manufacturers will gain more market share in the 5G segment in 2020, having launched a large number of mid-priced models in Q4 2019.