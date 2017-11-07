English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed

07 NOV 2017

Apple’s new iPhone X registered strong adoption in its opening weekend relative to the vendor’s 8 and 8 Plus models, but came in at less than half the level of the iPhone 6 in 2014, data from Localytics shows.

Localytics, a mobile engagement platform, analysed data from more than 70 million iOS devices around the world and found the iPhone X broke into the smartphone market with a 0.93 per cent share in its first weekend.

The company noted the X’s share came in ahead of the first weekend adoption rate of the iPhone 8 models (0.3 per cent for the 8 and 0.4 per cent for the 8 Plus), but slid in behind the adoption figures for other recent iPhone launches. For instance, both the iPhone 6S and 7 hit adoption rates of 1 per cent in their first weekend, while the iPhone 6 snagged 2 per cent (see chart, below, click to enlarge).

While US consumers appeared to hold off on upgrade activity in droves awaiting the iPhone X’s release, it’s worth noting stateside operator promotions for the device were lacklustre and Apple went into launch day with limited stocks of the X due to supply issues. The day before launch, Verizon warned the X would be in short supply, and analysts noted on Twitter operator store checks revealed little to no inventory on launch day itself.

However, in a blog post explaining its findings, Localytics noted there’s another reason onlookers shouldn’t be alarmed by the iPhone X’s first weekend adoption rates, namely the wealth of iPhone options which now exist.

“While this may seem slightly concerning, it’s important to consider that there are significantly more iPhones in the market today than in 2014,” Localytics wrote:  “If Apple’s prediction that the 2017 holiday quarter will be one of its best ever comes true, it’s likely we will see adoption of the X grab more of the overall market share than its predecessors did after the first months in the market.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

iPhone X teardown reveals first dual battery

MVNO US Mobile prepares iPhone X assault

Apple mulls dropping Qualcomm from future iPhones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association