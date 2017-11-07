iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed

Apple’s new iPhone X registered strong adoption in its opening weekend relative to the vendor’s 8 and 8 Plus models, but came in at less than half the level of the iPhone 6 in 2014, data from Localytics shows.

Localytics, a mobile engagement platform, analysed data from more than 70 million iOS devices around the world and found the iPhone X broke into the smartphone market with a 0.93 per cent share in its first weekend.

The company noted the X’s share came in ahead of the first weekend adoption rate of the iPhone 8 models (0.3 per cent for the 8 and 0.4 per cent for the 8 Plus), but slid in behind the adoption figures for other recent iPhone launches. For instance, both the iPhone 6S and 7 hit adoption rates of 1 per cent in their first weekend, while the iPhone 6 snagged 2 per cent (see chart, below, click to enlarge).

While US consumers appeared to hold off on upgrade activity in droves awaiting the iPhone X’s release, it’s worth noting stateside operator promotions for the device were lacklustre and Apple went into launch day with limited stocks of the X due to supply issues. The day before launch, Verizon warned the X would be in short supply, and analysts noted on Twitter operator store checks revealed little to no inventory on launch day itself.

However, in a blog post explaining its findings, Localytics noted there’s another reason onlookers shouldn’t be alarmed by the iPhone X’s first weekend adoption rates, namely the wealth of iPhone options which now exist.

“While this may seem slightly concerning, it’s important to consider that there are significantly more iPhones in the market today than in 2014,” Localytics wrote: “If Apple’s prediction that the 2017 holiday quarter will be one of its best ever comes true, it’s likely we will see adoption of the X grab more of the overall market share than its predecessors did after the first months in the market.”