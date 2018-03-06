English
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone users see no flagship X factor

06 MAR 2018

Despite its $1,000 price tag, cost turned out not to be the main reason iPhone users failed to upgrade to the iPhone X. A survey of 1,500 iPhone users by analyst company Piper Jaffray revealed the majority of iPhone owners (44 per cent) held off buying the new model simply because the one they had in their pocket “works just fine”, Barron’s reported.

However, price was a factor for other users. Nearly a third of respondents cited cost as the main reason they decided not to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone X. An additional 8 per cent of respondents said they wanted a larger screen than the iPhone X offered, while 17 per cent claimed there was “another reason” they decided not to pick up Apple’s newest flagship.

Senior research analyst Michael Olson concluded the release of both bigger and cheaper iPhone options would boost Apple’s upgrade rate: “The takeaway from our survey is that a larger screen and lower-priced option would address the concerns of 40 per cent of iPhone owners that have not upgraded.”

Apple may already be on the case. In February, Fortune reported the company is planning to repeat its three-device cycle later this year with a lineup which includes an extra-large option with a 6.5-inch screen and a lower-cost model that retains key premium features.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

