 iPhone suppliers halt India production - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone suppliers halt India production

25 MAR 2020

Electronics contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron shut down production at smartphone factories in India, after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Bloomberg reported.

Foxconn, Apple’s main global manufacturing partner, told the news agency it had halted operations until 14 April. Wistron also said is it complying with the order, without specifying which production lines were impacted. Both also produce smartphones for other brands.

Earlier in the week, Xiaomi, Lenovo and domestic device maker Lava all suspended operations in the country, The Economic Times reported.

India’s government announced a three-week lockdown on 24 March.

While the pandemic spread quickly globally, work and travel restrictions in China are gradually being lifted.

In early March, Foxconn chairman Young Liu expressed confidence operations at its factories in China would return to normal by the end of the month.

He predicted a significant impact on Q1 earnings, but said it was too soon to assess the longer-term consequences on its performance.

Worldwide shipments of smartphones dropped 38 per cent year-on-year in February, Strategy Analytics reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Foxconn may shift iPhone production

Speculation surrounds Huawei smartphone production

Foxconn nonplussed by Microsoft legal action
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association