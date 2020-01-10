 iPhone shipments surge in falling China market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone shipments surge in falling China market

10 JAN 2020

Apple recorded a strong rebound in iPhone shipments in China in the last month of 2019, despite the overall market suffering a double-digit decline.

Smartphone shipments in the mainland dropped 13.7 per cent year-on-year in December to 28.9 million units, data from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) showed.

Based on the figures, Bloomberg estimated Apple recorded an 18.7 per cent increase in iPhone shipments to 3.18 million units.

The jump follows a tough 2019 for Apple, which saw its market share drop to 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from 7 per cent in Q3 2018, with shipments down 28 per cent to 7.1 million units, Canalys reported in October.

Despite the release of the iPhone 11 in September, a Credit Suisse analyst estimated iPhone shipments fell by double-digit figures in October and November.

Over the course of the year, CAICT said overall smartphone shipments in China dropped 4.7 per cent to 371.7 million units, the third consecutive annual decline.

Canalys figures showed the market peaked at 477 million units in 2016.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple faces lawsuit for stealing watch tech

Apple rekindles spark with new Imagination deal

Tech giants ease smart home rivalry
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association