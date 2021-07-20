 iPhone SE tipped for 5G boost in 2022 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone SE tipped for 5G boost in 2022

20 JUL 2021

Apple was reported to be preparing to unleash its first 5G-enabled iPhone SE model, seeking to broaden access to the next-generation technology by offering it in a lower-priced device than current flagship offerings.

MacRumors reported the company will aim to boost its position in the growing market for 5G-capable handsets by making the third edition of its SE series compatible with the technology.

The device is also tipped to run an updated version of the Apple A14 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 12 range.

In 2020, Apple introduced an updated iPhone SE which came with the A13 Bionic chip used in its iPhone 11 line-up, as a way to provide high-end features in low- to mid-tier priced devices.

DigiTimes cited industry sources claiming Apple had already tasked its chip makers with preparing for the new device by recruiting specialist quality assurance staff.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

