iPhone 5 users warned over web access - Mobile World Live

 iPhone 5 users warned over web access
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone 5 users warned over web access

28 OCT 2019

Apple warned iPhone 5 users risk losing access to key functions if the smartphone isn’t updated by 3 November, due to problems with GPS time rollover, which the services rely on.

In a support meesage, the vendor said users risk risk being frozen out of App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing if they do not install the iOS 10.3.4 update in time. It explained these features require the correct time and date, with the update fixing a bug which affects GPS.

OTA updates are available now and can be accessed through settings, but after the deadline users will have to manually update on computers using a cable.

The iPhone 4s and older models of the iPad also require the latest software to maintain access to the services.

Apple sold more than 5 million iPhone 5 devices globally in the three days after its launch in 2012.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Devices

