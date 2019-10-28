iPhone 5 users warned over web access - Mobile World Live

Apple warned iPhone 5 users risk losing access to key functions if the smartphone isn’t updated by 3 November, due to problems with GPS time rollover, which the services rely on.

In a support meesage, the vendor said users risk risk being frozen out of App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing if they do not install the iOS 10.3.4 update in time. It explained these features require the correct time and date, with the update fixing a bug which affects GPS.

OTA updates are available now and can be accessed through settings, but after the deadline users will have to manually update on computers using a cable.

The iPhone 4s and older models of the iPad also require the latest software to maintain access to the services.

Apple sold more than 5 million iPhone 5 devices globally in the three days after its launch in 2012.