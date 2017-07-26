Intel tight-lipped on wearables exit claims

Intel declined to comment on reports it has shuttered its wearables unit, as it was suggested that more and more products had bitten the dust.

Starting with a CNBC report last week, it was said that the silicon giant had completely exited the wearables market, with the New Technologies Group which housed it switching its focus to augmented reality. It said around 80 per cent of the team that made the Basis fitness tracker left in November, and the division has now been shut completely.

Website Cyclingindustry.news subsequently said that the Recon Jet smart glasses had also bitten the dust.

And The Register said Intel’s Curie chip, which was initially promoted as a way to enable a number of consumer IoT applications, including wearables and connected cycles, was set to be dropped.

It is not clear what impact the move has on Intel’s relationship with companies such as Tag Heuer and Luxottica (owner of the Oakley brand among others), for which it powers a range of products including smartwatches and smart glasses.