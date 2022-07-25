Intel signs MediaTek up to foundry business

Chip company MediaTek inked a deal to use Intel’s foundry service to produce silicon for a range of smart edge devices, expanding an existing deal centred around production of 5G data cards used in PCs and other embedded applications.

In a joint announcement, Taiwan-based MediaTek noted the latest agreement formed part of its “multi-sourcing strategy”, aiding efforts to create a more diversified supply chain.

The pact is one of the first partnerships unveiled by Intel since the launch of its foundry business in 2021.

Since founding the new business unit, the US company has made various pledges to expand its facilities in its home market and Europe to meet expected demand.

Intel claims its foundry offers a broad manufacturing platform, which will be used by MediaTek to produce multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices.

“We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications,” Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur said.