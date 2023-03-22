Intel quits 5G, LTE connected PC WWAN business

Intel played-down the impact of an exit from the LTE and 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) connected PC business, noting it is working with partners to ensure customers could still access related products.

In a statement on the move, Intel told Mobile World Live it had made the “difficult decision” to quit its LTE and 5G WWAN business as it continues to prioritise investments related to its IDM 2.0 strategy, which centres on increasing its own manufacturing capabilities.

The company added the decision “does not impact Intel’s Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Thunderbolt or network and edge businesses,” noting it is working with “partners and customers” to ensure “a seamless transition to support their ongoing business” and can still access relevant products for the connected PC segment.

Its plans to exit the market were initially flagged by analyst house J Gold Associates, which explained in a reserach note Intel was “not leaving that market in a state of disarray” by making “sure its device OEMs get the support they need for any projects/products under way”.

The analyst company highlighted the modems were manufactured by MediaTek, which is set to “continue efforts in this space”.

“We continue to believe that the market potential for 5G connected PCs and tablets exists”.

“But it will take a major push that includes a combination of modem makers, PC OEMs and service providers to stimulate the market, primarily through inducements. Unfortunately for Intel, this simply is not happening in a timely enough manner for them to stay in the game.”